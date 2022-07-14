Zaporozhye Region ready to export grain to Russia, Africa, Middle East

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Farmers from the Zaporozhye Region will export their newly harvested grain to Russia, Africa, the Middle East and Turkey, Vladimir Rogov from the chief council of the region’s military-civilian administration told TASS.

"Apart from Russia, the Middle East, along with Turkey, and Africa are on the list. Things have been on the rebound since the port reopened, we depend much on this port, because we send all the rest by rail to Crimea from where <...> it goes abroad. Grain traders from North America and Europe are also present," he said, when asked about potential export routes for the new harvest.

Rogov earlier estimated that the cargo turnover at the port of Berdyansk could top 5 million to 6 million tonnes, with agricultural goods, engineering products, fuel and minerals among items for shipping.

Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, has said the authorities in his region are eyeing the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol for grain deliveries to Russia.