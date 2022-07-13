New meeting of Russian-UAE intergovernmental commission to take place in Russia — Embassy

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the UAE is scheduled to take place in Russia next year, Ahmed Al Ketbi, Head of the Economic Department at the UAE Embassy in Moscow, told reporters on Wednesday.

"We hope to hold the next meeting in Russia. There is a proposal from the parties involved [to hold a meeting] this or next year," he said, answering a question from TASS.

Al Ketbi noted that "the intergovernmental commission has opened up many prospects for the development of Russian-Emirati cooperation in various fields: agriculture, finance, economic and various other fields."

"Indeed, it is considered a very effective tool for developing bilateral relations, as well as overcoming the challenges and difficulties that currently exist," he added.

The diplomat recalled that the previous meeting of the Russian-Emirati intergovernmental commission was held in 2021 in Dubai.