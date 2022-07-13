European Commission lists specific goods banned for transit to Kaliningrad

BRUSSELS, July 13. /TASS/. Rail transit of oil and oil products, coal, steel and iron, wood and cement and other non-military goods to Kaliningrad is not prohibited, but their transportation must be subject to "targeted, proportionate and effective control" by the authorities of the EU countries. This is according to the guidance to EU member states regarding application of sanctions against Russia in case of cargo transit. The European Commission published the guidance on its website.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and the authorities of Kaliningrad have already stated that they will carefully study the explanations of the European Commission.

"In particular, this question has come up for a number of sanctioned products, such as iron and steel, cement and wood, coal and crude oil and oil products," according to the document.

"Transit of sanctioned goods by road is therefore not allowed. No such specific regime applies to rail transport on the same route, without prejudice to Member States’ obligation to perform effective controls as set out below, in conformity with EU law," the document says.

Control measures

"Targeted, proportionate and effective controls and other appropriate measures to prevent violation of the EU Regulations should be carried out by Member States authorities," the European Commission says.

"Member States shall check whether transit volumes remain within the historical averages of the last 3 years, in particular reflecting the real demand for essential goods at the destination, and that there are no unusual flows or trade patterns which could give rise to circumvention," the document says.

"The transit of sanctioned military and dual use goods and technology, as defined in Regulation (EU) 2021/821, is prohibited in any event," the European Commission concludes.

Transit by road

As for motor road transport, the document stresses that the operation of Russian trucking companies all over the EU territory is prohibited. However, "this ban does not apply to the transport of goods in transit through the Union between the Kaliningrad Oblast and Russia, provided that the transport of such goods is not otherwise prohibited under the Regulation."

Earlier, the press service of the European Commission told TASS that the EC is not directly in talks with Russia on unblocking transit to Kaliningrad.

Lithuanian blockade

On June 18, Lithuania notified the Kaliningrad authorities of a ban on the rail transit of sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave. The prohibition was expanded to truck transit on June 21. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin stated that Lithuania’s actions run counter to international agreements. Both Vilnius and the EU insist Lithuania did not impose any unilateral or additional sanctions, but has been consistently enforcing the EU’s sanctions regime. Nevertheless, Lithuania asked the EC to prepare a detailed explanation of the situation.