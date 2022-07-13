Moscow sees no threats to Bulgaria-to-Serbia transit of Russian gas

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Moscow does not expect the transit of Russian gas through Bulgaria to Serbia to run into problems and sees no signs of the situation potentially deteriorating so far, Russia’s Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

"Of course, the fact is that the relationship that we currently have with Bulgaria cannot spark optimism, major confidence or comfort. Nevertheless, we don't see any material prerequisites or indicators so far, which is why we expect transit to continue and gas supplies to go on stably in the contracted volumes," he explained.

Moscow and Belgrade are alarmed by the present state of Russian-Bulgarian relations which have been causing anxiety, the diplomat noted. "Everything is very rocky and unstable and we understand why. But nevertheless, not a single fact exists so far that suggests transit may suddenly stop," he said.

The Serbian side takes note of Sofia’s obligations to Belgrade, though Bulgaria also shoulders responsibility for uninterrupted transit to EU states, the envoy said. "Should transit to this direction get cut off by Bulgaria, for Sofia this would spell huge problems and a failure to fulfill Bulgarian obligations not only to Serbia and Russia, but to the European Union as well," he stressed.