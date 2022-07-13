Hungary starts talks on extra gas purchases — Foreign Minister

VIENNA, July 13. /TASS/. Hungarian authorities have initiated talks with other countries on purchases of extra gas volumes due to the challenging situation in Europe in the energy security sphere, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at the press conference on Wednesday.

"I informed Prime Minister [Viktor Orban] today in the morning that we initiated commercial negotiations on purchases of extra gas volumes above our existing contracts on a long-term basis," Szijjarto said, without giving details of suppliers and gas volumes.

The Russian gas volume supplied to Hungary via Germany and Austria has recently declined due to Nord Stream gas pipeline maintenance and "the uncertainty prevailing in all gas transport systems of Northern and Western Europe," the Minister said. Hungary made a proper decision in due time by constructing the southern main line for Russian gas supplies to Hungary via Turkey, Bulgaria and Serbia, he noted. "More than a half of 130 mln cubic meters of gas coming daily to Hungary are predictably flowing at present along the southern route in accordance with the contract," Szijjarto added.