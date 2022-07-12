New name of post-McDonald’s fast-food chain registered in Russia

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) has registered the new name of the rebranded McDonalds fast-food chain in Russia - Vkusno I Tochka - the chain's general director Oleg Paroyev told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have registered the trademark "Vkusno I Tochka, (translates to "Tasty and that's it" - TASS)," he said.

Paroyev added that the signs for the rebranded restaurants are still in production.

"As for previously submitted applications for registration (Tolko tak (Only like this), Tochno on (It’s definitely him), Eto on (That’s him), Veselo i vkusno (Funny and tasty), Tot samy (The one and only), Svobodnaya kassa (Next in line, please), Kompas (Compass) - TASS), we may use them somehow, for example, as slogans, or we will not use them at all. They have not yet been registered, it is a very long and complicated process. Only one trademark has been registered," he stressed.

Paroyev also said that two out of three franchise buyers of the ex-McDonald’s chain in Russia accepted a cooperation offer from Vkusno I Tochka.

"We had three franchisees, we made offers for cooperation to all of them. Two of them thought about it and agreed to the conditions we proposed," he said, adding that the third one decided to continue working independently under a different brand.

Comeback under new name

McDonald's suspended the operation of all its 850 restaurants in Russia on March 14, shortly after the start of a special military operation in Ukraine. On May 16, the company, whose share in the food service market reached 7%, announced its withdrawal from Russia. Through the mediation of the Industry and Trade Ministry the corporation sold its business in Russia to its local owner, businessman Alexander Govor.

The fast-food chain is now operating under the new brand Vkusno I Tochka with new names on the menu. The first 15 fast food outlets under the new brand opened on June 12 in Moscow and the Moscow Region.