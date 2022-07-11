Russian stock market shows decline on Monday as ruble strengthens

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 2.71% to 2,162.34 points by the end of Monday’s trading session on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index grew by 0.83%, to 1,154.28 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate fell by 2.02% to 58.90 rubles, the euro rate decreased by 3.12%, to 59.22 rubles.

According to Dmitry Babin, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, the ruble rate was supported by expectations of foreign currency conversion by large companies to pay dividends, as the dividend season is coming to an end.

In this context, the dollar can test the strength of the level of 58 rubles, and in case of its breakdown, fall to 56.5 rubles. This can be prevented by the possible introduction of a new budget rule, under which the purchase of foreign currency on the market will be resumed at the expense of the state budget's export super-profits, the expert added.

Meanwhile, the MOEX index breaks through the lower limit of the weekly range of 2,165-2,276 points and the likelihood of a further decline to the area of the psychologically important level of 2,000 points increases, Babin noted.

On Monday, the price of Brent oil fell by 1.83% to $105.03 per barrel, the price of gold - by 0.21% to $1738.7 per troy ounce. The reason for the fall in prices, most likely, was the anxiety of the market regarding new outbreaks of coronavirus in China, analysts at Freedom Finance explained.

The agency’s experts predict the MOEX index to be in the range of 2,150-2,250 points on Tuesday. The dollar-to-ruble rate is expected to be in the range of 59-61 rubles per dollar and the euro rate - in the range of 59-61 rubles, the agency’s experts said.