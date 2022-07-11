Russia outpaced Algeria in gas supplies to Spain — Bloomberg

LONDON, July 11. /TASS/. Russia became the second natural gas supplier to Spain in terms of volumes and had the edge over Algeria, the traditional gas exporter to this country, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing data of Spain’s Enagas.

Spain’s import of Russian gas surged twofold since May to 8,700 GWh in June 2022. This accounts for about 24% of total gas demand in Spain. Algeria accounts for 22%, with its exports to Spain declining from 9,000 GWh in May to 7,700 GWh in June of this year. "The US remains the biggest supplier, with a 30% share," Bloomberg said.

Such indicators are related to the diplomatic strain between Algeria and Spain after Madrid had voiced support to the Moroccan initiative for settlement of the disputes in Western Sahara, the news agency said.