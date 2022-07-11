Electrolux Professional ceases operations in Russia — statement

STOCKHOLM, July 11. /TASS/. Sweden-based Electrolux Professional announced the decision to cease operations in Russia, the provider of food service, beverage and laundry solutions said on Monday.

"Following the assessment that business continuity in Russia, in the current situation, is not feasible, Electrolux Professional is to cease its operations in the country. Electrolux Professional therefore divests its operations in Russia to its local management," the company said.

"Electrolux Professional is respecting all sanctions and export controls to Russia. As a result of the continued war and sanctions, we foresee that we will not be able to sell and service products in Russia medium to long term," CEO Alberto Zanata said in his comment.

The exit cost will be 35 mln Swedish krona (about $3.3 mln). Apart from it, "the decision to leave Russia is not expected to have any material effect on the Group’s profit or profitability," the company added.

25 employees worked in Electrolux Professional in Russia and equipment sales in the country in 2021 accounted for just 1% of all group sales.