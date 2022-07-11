Siemens, BMW and Lego products included in parallel import list — Ministry

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry approved amendments to the list of parallel import goods and complemented it with Siemens, BMW and Lego products, the Ministry said.

"According to the order of the Russian Ministry of Industry, amendments have targeted nature exclusively and are related to complementing the list of goods authorized for parallel import by brands that terminated supplies to the Russian Federation and excluding certain brands that resumed deliveries to Russia. This main refers to products of Siemens, BMW and Lego, which announced the complete withdrawal from the Russian market earlier," the Ministry noted.

Changes also covered perfumery, cosmetics, lathes, batteries and other products.