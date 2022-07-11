Gas supplies to Austria down 70% amid Nord Stream maintenance, says OMV

VIENNA, July 11. /TASS/. Gas supplies to Austria decreased by around 70% of the requested volume after scheduled annual maintenance of the Nord Stream pipeline started, the Austria Press Agency (APA) reported Monday citing OMV energy company.

The rate of the republic’s gas packing will depend on the level of daily consumption and additional purchases on the spot market, the company explained. Particular supply volumes will become known within several days.

Gas deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline have been halted starting July 11 for ten days because of scheduled maintenance. As much as 40% of the maximal pipeline capacity was used since mid-June as Siemens untimely returned gas pumping units after repairs from Montreal due to Canadian sanctions against Russia. Though Canada decided to return the repaired turbine to Siemens on July 9 after numerous requests by Germany, the delivery deadline is not known.