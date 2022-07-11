Russian gas transit via Ukraine can be 41.1 mln cubic meters on July 11 — operator

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian natural gas transit via the territory of Ukraine can be about 41.1 mln cubic meters daily on July 11, according to data on the website of the Operator of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System.

Gas transit nominations via the Sudzha gas distribution station from Russia stand at 41.1 mln cubic meters as of July 11, while there are no nominations via the Sokhranovka gas distribution station.

European nominations were as high as 109.6 mln cubic meters of natural gas per day in early March.

The volume corresponds to previous indicators, despite the maintenance start at the Nord Stream gas pipeline earlier today.