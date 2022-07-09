Russian transport minister expects no decision to ban transit via Kaliningrad

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, July 9. /TASS/. Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev does not expect a decision to ban transit via Kaliningrad.

"Definitely not," he said when asked a respective question at a forum on Saturday.

The Russian diplomats are attempting to solve the present situation, the minister added.

"We are trying to solve it diplomatically. And I think the European Union’s common sense will win. But we do not expect such a decision," he said.

On June 18, Lithuania notified the Kaliningrad authorities of a ban on the rail transit of sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave. The prohibition was expanded to truck transit on June 21. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin stated that Lithuania’s actions run counter to international agreements. Both Vilnius and the EU insist Lithuania did not impose any unilateral or additional sanctions, but has been consistently enforcing the EU’s sanctions regime.