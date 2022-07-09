Russian gas transit via Ukraine to reach 40 mln cubic meters on July 9, says operator

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory may total around 40 mln cubic meters on Saturday, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

Nominations for transit of Russian gas for July 9 via the gas distribution station Sokhranovka are absent, whereas nominations for transit via the Sudzha station equal 40 mln cubic meters.

Currently Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha gas pumping station, while requests for pumping via Sokhranovka are rejected by the Ukrainian side.

European requests reached the highest level of 109.6 mln cubic meters in early March.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for suspension of pumping in the previous form, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.

Moreover, Gazprom said Russian sanctions imposed against a number of foreign energy firms prohibit the holding from using the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for pumping Russian gas via Poland.