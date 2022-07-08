MICEX, RTS indexes close mixed as trading day ended

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Friday with mixed dynamics. The MOEX Russia Index tumbled 0.28% to 2,220.42 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index gained 0.68% to 1,140.2 points.

The dollar moved down by 1.29% against the ruble to 61.15 rubles. The euro dropped by 1.87% to 62.47 rubles.

Brent oil futures added 1.11% to $107.62 a barrel on the London-based ICE today.

Investors will continue keeping an eye on ruble rate fluctuations, commodities prices and corporate news, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

The forecast range of BCS Investment World for the MOEX Russia Index is 2,180-2,280 points for the first trading day during the next week.