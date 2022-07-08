Russian shipbuilder may take legal action on outstanding contracts of foreign partners

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is considering an option of initiating legal proceedings on non-performed supplies of foreign partners, chief executive of the Russian corporation Aleksey Rakhmanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Certainly [we will take legal action on outstanding contracts - TASS], where it makes sense," the top manager said.

The company will take the balanced approach on the matter of legal proceedings against suppliers and will apply to courts only where it will be feasible, Rakhmanov said.