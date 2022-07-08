Hainan's yachting industry will see gross product reach $1.5 in 2025

HAIKOU /China/, July 8. /TASS/. The market value of goods and services of the yachting industry on the South China island of Hainan by 2025 will be about 10 billion yuan (about $ 1.5 billion at the current exchange rate). This is stated in the development plan published by the Provincial Department of Transport.

According to the document, about 20% of this gross product will come from the production and repair, 60% - from the consumer sector, the rest - from the marina service activities. In three years, there are expected to be more than 1,500 yacht-related companies on the island. These businesses will provide about 20,000 jobs.

Hainan's administrative center Haikou and the resort town of Sanya will serve as key centers for construction and maintenance of yachts, according to the authorities. Other administrative and territorial units of the region will play a secondary, but no less important role.

According to the published development plan for the yachting industry, in the coming years the island will have an integrated mechanism to ensure the efficient distribution of onshore and offshore resources. A well-developed yacht service infrastructure is to be formed in the industrial zone of Danzhou (northwest) and Wenchang (northeast), and special yacht tourism bases will appear in several other localities and counties.

Hainan's yachting industry saw its gross product reach 4.3 billion yuan ($640 million) in 2021, an increase of 43.33%, according to official statistics. Local officials said the figure takes into account the cost of design activities, boat construction and repair work, as well as sales of boats, training costs for captains, exhibitions and competitions, insurance payments, consumer spending and yacht rentals. By the end of last year, there were more than 700 companies involved in the sector.