Canada sanctions 15 more Russian organization and 29 individuals

OTTAWA, July 8. /TASS/. Canada has imposed additional sanctions against 29 Russian individuals and 15 legal entities, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Friday.

"The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced additional sanctions in relation to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine, while attending the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia," the press service of the Canadian foreign ministry said.

The new sanctions cover Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill (Vladimir Gundyayev), journalist Ekaterina Andreyeva and dozens of other Russian journalists, as well as TASS, Sputnik and Regnum news agencies, Channel One, RT, NTV, Rossiya-1 and Rossiya-24 television channel, the VGTRK media holding, Vesti.Ru, Gazprom-Media, the National Media Group, Russia’s Federal Agency for the Affairs of the Commonwealth of Independent states, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation, Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media and its head Yury Lipov.

Apart from that, Canada has imposed a ban on imports of Russian gold and gold articles.

The sanctions are linked with Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.