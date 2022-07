MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The EUR/USD plummeted to fresh 20-year lows on Friday as the euro-dollar pair traded below 1.01 for the first time since December 2002, according to Forex Capital Markets.

As of 10:44 am Moscow time, the EUR/USD was trading at 1.0071, rising to 1.01 by 10:55 am.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate against the ruble was down by 1.36% at 61.1 rubles, while the euro was down by 2.84% at 61.85 rubles.