Gas price in Europe down below $1,750 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe declined below $1,750 per 1,000 cubic meters during Friday exchange trading as Germany urged Canada to solve the Nord Stream turbine delivery issue, according to data provided by London’s ICE.

The price of gas futures for August delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went down to $1,736.3 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 165.6 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

The total decrease in the gas price since trading started has exceeded 9%.

On the previous day the price of gas in Europe surpassed $1,950 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since early March.

Earlier, German Vice Chancellor, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck urged Canada to solve the issue of delivering a turbine for Nord Stream before the scheduled maintenance starts at the gas pipeline on July 11.