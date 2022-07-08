West artificially trying to block Russian grain deliveries, top diplomat says

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Western countries continue attempts to artificially block Russian grain deliveries to the countries that signed contracts for these supplies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after his participation in a meeting of G20 top diplomats on Friday.

"Statistics shows very clearly that grain locked up in Ukrainian ports constitutes less than 1% of global output and thus has no real effect on food security. The only thing that has to be done is that the West should stop artificially blocking our deliveries to the countries that contracted our grain supplies," Lavrov said.

As Russia’s top diplomat pointed out, at sea Russia is ready with Turkey’s help "to ensure safe convoys to the Bosporus strait and further to the Mediterranean Sea and buyers’ markets."

"The trouble is that our Western colleagues very much want to create some international monitoring mechanism with NATO’s involvement for this process. We perfectly understand their intent," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.