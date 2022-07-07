Kremlin assures Kazakhstan leader’s oil supply statement not ‘politically motivated’

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The statement by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the need to diversify oil supply routes from the Central Asian country is not politically motivated, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters this Thursday.

"This is far from being any sort of politically motivated [statement]," Peskov affirmed. "This requires very close consideration," he stressed.

"We indeed read reports that the decision was made to suspend [operations of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium] due to environmental parameters. Therefore, further contacts with our Kazakh partners will be required," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Tokayev stated the need to diversify routes of oil supplies from Kazakhstan and indicated the Trans-Caspian route as the priority one.

On July 6, a court in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk suspended the operations of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium for 30 days due to violations of the oil spill response plan.