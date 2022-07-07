No specific decision on Sakhalin-1 so far, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. No specific details are available so far regarding the situation with the Sakhalin-1 project amid production decline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"Individual decisions are taken in each case. Russia is governed exclusively by its interests because many partners in these projects have turned currently into unfriendly partners and hold an overly adverse stance against Russia," Peskov said.

"We cannot but take these factors into consideration. There is no general trend; there are one-time decisions based on what is practicable for us," the Kremlin spokesman said. "I cannot indicate any details for you in this regard," he added.

Crisis phenomena are present in this situation just as in other areas against the background of sanctions, Peskov noted. The government "is dealing with all that, preparing proposals; all the crisis phenomena are not left unattended," he added.