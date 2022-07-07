Brazil to ease lithium export, says decree

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7. /TASS/. The Brazilian government has simplified foreign trade procedures on export of lithium and its derivatives, according to a respective decree of the head of the state.

"It is permitted to carry out foreign trade operations with lithium ore and minerals, organic and non-organic products, including their lithium-based compounds, as well as lithium metal and lithium alloys and their derivatives," according to the document signed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Energy Minister Adolfo Sachsida, which was published in the official journal of the Latin American republic, the Diario Oficial da Uniao, on Wednesday.

The presidential decree cancels the requirements to obtain a preliminary permit of the National Commission for Nuclear Energy (CNEN) for export of this type of products that were previously in force.