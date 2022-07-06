Weekly inflation in Russia rising to 0.2% — statistics

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia amounted to 0.2% from June 25 to July 1, 2022, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Inflation stood at the zero level a week earlier.

Consumer prices rose by 11.77% from the year beginning and by 0.2% since early July. Inflation amounted to 16.19% in annual terms as of July 1 of this year.

According to statistics, prices hiked by 0.6% for vermicelli. Margarine saw the price increase by 0.5%. Pasteurized milk, dry infant formulas, canned fruits and berries for infants, pasta and cookies prices moved up by 0.2%. At the same time, prices lost 2.2% for granulated sugar, 0.7% for buckwheat, 0.4% for hen eggs and canned vegetables for infants, 0.3% for mutton and sterilized milk, and 0.2% for pork, chicken meat, frozen fish and sunflower oil.

Fruits and vegetables prices plunged by 3.8% in average, specifically for white cabbage by 13.8%, potatoes by 7%, sugar beet by 6.3%, tomatoes by 5.6%, onions by 3.6%, bananas by 3.4%, carrots by 3% and cucumbers by 0.5%. Prices at the same time gained 0.1% for apples.

In the nonfood segment, prices dropped by 1.7% for chipboards and oriented strand boards, 1% for edged boards, and 0.4% for electric vacuum cleaners.