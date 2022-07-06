Haikou Customs cleared first shipment of AstraZeneca's COVID preventive drug Evusheld

HAIKOU /China/, July 6. /TASS/. Customs in Haikou city in the southern Chinese province of Hainan have completed the inspection and approval procedure for importing the first batch of Evusheld, a drug produced by AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish company, to prevent the coronavirus infection. This was reported on Wednesday by the news resource Yicai Global.

China has thus cleared the import of the first drug to prevent COVID infection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The cost of the first batch is 22 million yuan (about $3.3 million).

Evusheld is made from a mixture of two monoclonal antibodies - tixagevimab and cilgavimab. The drug, administered as two injections, prevents coronavirus infection for up to six months and has few side effects, which are usually mild. It was approved for sale in the United States late last year and in Europe in March of this year.

The drug will be used in various tests in hospitals in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Established in 2013, the pilot zone, according to local authorities, should move to the forefront of world-class medical technology and equipment by 2025. The project is currently underway to establish an advanced clinical center and a base for research and development, as well as the application of state-of-the-art medical technologies.

By 2030, the pilot zone will become a global medical tourism center with an innovative platform for medical science and technology.