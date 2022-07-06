National forum on selective breeding to be held in Hainan's city of Sanya July 27-31

HAIKOU /China/, July 6. /TASS/. The resort city of Sanya, on the southern coast of Hainan Island, will hold a large-scale se;ectove breeders forum on July 27-31, which will bring together leading experts in the field of seed production from all over China. This was reported by the Sanya Daily newspaper.

The forum was originally scheduled for March 19-22, but the authorities postponed it due to the pandemic. This comprehensive event will be held under the slogan "Accelerating the Development of Seed Production in China: Creating a Breeding Silicon Valley".

The aim of the forum is to stimulate activities to protect and preserve the national plant breeding resource base. The event will include a series of conferences on the introduction of innovation and advanced technologies, intellectual property protection, and the development of rice industry chains. Moreover, experts and representatives of PRC business circles are planning to discuss problems and challenges faced by modern seed breeding, pay special attention to promotion prospects of international projects of Hainan Free Trade Port.

As the organizers specified, the key task of the forum is to speed up the national government program aimed at the most effective use of the advantages of China's selective breeding industry.

According to the Chinese government's plans, a "seed-growing Silicon Valley" is to be created on Hainan Island, which will stimulate intensive development of agriculture throughout the country. The research and production facilities located in Sanya are expected to significantly enhance China's food security.