Rail ferries on Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line fully loaded by mid-August, operator says

KALININGRAD, July 6. /TASS/. Rail ferries sailing along the line from Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region to Baltiysk (Kaliningrad Region) with cargo for the Kaliningrad Region are fully booked now until mid-August, the line operator Oboronlogistika told TASS.

"Spaces on board of ferries are now 100% booked until August 15, 2022. If a customer desires to carry its railcars in August-September, it should make a contract with Oboronlogistika and submit a request. The request will be met according to results of consideration," the press service said.

Three rail ferries are currently servicing the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk line. The Ursa Major motor vessel is also used, which carries containers and rolling on and off equipment - trailer trucks.