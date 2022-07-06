PhosAgro to review strategy until 2030, retains investments for 2022

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Fertilizer manufacturer PhosAgro does not plan to cut its investment program for the current year, but intends to revising its strategy until 2023, the company’s CEO Mikhail Rybnikov said in an interview with TASS.

All projects within the current strategy-2025 will be fully implemented, Rybnikov stressed. According to him, the company sees risks in implementing investment projects due to possible problems with the supply of foreign equipment and software.

"We do not plan to reduce or increase investments for the current year," he said. "We continue to implement existing investment projects and targeted programs. The plans of the current strategy-2025 will be fully implemented," Rybnikov added.

At the same time, the company suspends updating the new development strategy until 2030, he said. "The strategy until 2030 will be reviewed. Under the current conditions, we decided to suspend updating the company's development strategy, at least until we have an understanding of the new conditions and restrictions," he said.