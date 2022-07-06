PhosAgro boosts fertilizer supplies to India — CEO

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. PhosAgro reduced fertilizer supplies to Europe "by a double-digit figure in percent" and scaled them up by almost 2.5-fold to India, CEO of the Russian fertilizer producer Mikhail Rybnikov told TASS in an interview.

"Freight traffic increased in the first instance at present to Latin America and India. Shipments to India soared almost 2.5-fold," the top manager said. The company faced certain difficulties when making payments, insuring and searching for vessels in export supplies; freight rates moved up by 1.5-2 times, Rybnikov noted.

The company continues discussing a long-term contract for fertilizer supplies with India in respect of fixing volumes, the top manager noted. "It is possible to make a long-term contract from the standpoint of volumes, but it hardly can be concluded in terms of the price formula because they are not ready themselves to do so," Rybnikov said.

"We reduced supplies to Europe by a double-digit figure in percents, but only because of economic factors. We see significant risks on the European market in Baltic States and in Poland, where attempts are made to introduce their national regimes and deliveries there are risky. All the other European states receive shipments more or less depending on the seasonal factor and the demand," the chief executive said. The share of Europe in total Russian fertilizer exports stands at about 26% or 9.5 mln tonnes, he added.

The structure of sales is largely driven at present by the demand and end prices on these markets, while the freight rates surged by 1.5-2 times presently against the remaining market amid speculations on shipments from Russian ports and surging fuel prices, while these volumes were redirected to Russian ports because of Baltic ports’ closing, the top manager said.