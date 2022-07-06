Russian, Vietnamese companies continue working together despite sanctions — Lavrov

HANOI, July 6. /TASS/. Vietnamese and joint Russian-Vietnamese companies will continue their activities in Russia and on global markets despite sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

"Vietnamese business clearly sees the value and interest in strengthening economic and investment ties with Russia. In the energy sector, we have very close and structured cooperation. There are joint companies involved in the production and delivery of hydrocarbons to international markets, and we discussed today the fact that these companies will continue their activities," Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted that during the negotiations, initiatives in other economic and trade sectors, such as the automotive industry, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and many others, were also discussed.

"It shows that, regardless of the pandemic restrictions and illegal sanctions, last year the trade turnover increased by a quarter and this trend continues steadily in the first months of this year. These figures speak for themselves," Lavrov stressed.