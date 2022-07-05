Arctic Floating University begins ocean studies in Kara Sea

BARENTS SEA, July 5. /TASS/. Experts, participating in the Arctic Floating University’s expedition, began ocean studies in the Kara Sea, a TASS correspondent reported from onboard the Professor Molchanov research\survey vessel. The experts collected first samples of water, soil and zooplankton between Murmantsa and Ledyanaya Gavan bays near the Novaya Zemlya’s coast.

"Between Murmantsa and Ledyanaya Gavan bays we have had an ocean studies’ station, which is this expedition’s first and as yet only station in the Kara Sea," Viktor Merkulov of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute told TASS. "We have used a rosette with bathometers, a bottom dipper, and with a net we’ve sampled zooplankton."

The depth in the sampling location was 187 meters. The experts measured the water temperature and salinity at different levels, as well as the concentration of chlorophyll a, which is a nutrient element for zooplankton, that is, the first link in the food chain.

The scientists will test bottom sediments to measure microplastics there. Unlike in the Barents Sea, where the experts had lifted mostly silt, in the Kara Sea the buckets they lifted were half filled with stones. "These works are of particular interest for students participating in the voyage," the expert said. "Nearby was the ice. It has retreated only recently. Just yesterday, it was blown away from the shore. The sampling site was in the area where the ice has been just recently. I wonder how the water feels now. On the surface, the temperatures are low, close to freezing. It would be interesting to see how far cold waters could’ve penetrated after the winter."

The ice situation has not allowed the Floating University to sail in the Kara Sea southbound from the Ledyanaya Gavan. The Professor Molchanov RSV headed for Cape Zhelyaniya, which is a border line between the Kara and Barents Seas. In the Kara Sea, the researchers plan to have at least another ocean studies’ station.

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). This year, the project is ten years old. The partners in 2022 are the Russian Geographical Society, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, Rosneft, and the Arkhangelsk Region’s government.