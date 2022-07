YEKATERINBURG, July 5. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz plunged by 81.3% this June to 7,480 cars year-on-year, President of the Russian car manufacturer Maksim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the international Innoprom exhibition.

"June sales amounted to 7,484 cars, up by 24.5% compared with this May," he said.

Last June Lada sales totaled 40,100 units, which is 81.3% higher than in June 2022.