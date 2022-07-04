Efforts of Russia, Kazakhstan on countering sanctions fruitful, says PM Mishustin

YEKATERINBURG, July 4. /TASS/. The efforts of Russia and Kazakhstan on countering sanctions are fruitful, mainly in the area of trade and economic cooperation, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during the talks with his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov on the sidelines of the international Innoprom exhibition on Monday.

"Together with Kazakh partners we are taking effective measures aimed at protecting bilateral cooperation from the influence of illegal economic sanctions of unfriendly states against Russia. Those efforts yield favorable results, mainly in the area of trade and economic cooperation," he said, adding that the deepening of industrial cooperation and the launch of new joint projects are expected to speed up the development of the whole complex of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan reached a record level last year, surpassing $25 bln, whereas in first four months of this year trade turnover gained another 10.5% to $8 bln, Russian PM noted. That said, it is necessary to increase trade turnover through the creation of new production chains in various sectors of the economy, he added.