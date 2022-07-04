Kremlin comments on Japanese PM’s remark on Russian oil price caps

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The statement made by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan regarding the possibility of pushing down the price of Russian oil does not mean other countries can adopt such measures, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Such a statement by the Japanese Prime Minister does not mean that similar parameters can be approved by other countries. Let’s wait for some general understanding of the situation," Peskov said.

"So far this is an isolated remark without any decisions taken," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

On July 3, Kishida said that a cap on Russian oil prices that was hashed over at the G7 summit should halve the price. A ceiling will be set for Russian oil and a mechanism will be created to prevent purchases at higher prices, he added.