Scientists measure uranium isotopes in water by Novaya Zemlya to assess glacier thawing

BARENTS SEA, July 4. /TASS/. Scientists of the Federal Research Center for Complex Arctic Studies (the Russian Academy of Scientists’ Urals Branch) will measure uranium isotopes in the Barents Sea near the Novaya Zemlya, a TASS correspondent reported from onboard the Professor Molchanov RSV. Scientists will use results of these studies to assess the speed of glacier and permafrost thawing on the archipelago, the Arctic Floating University’s participant, an expert in ecological radiology, Pavel Lapikov told TASS.

"During the expedition, I will take seawater samples to analyze the ratio of isotopes of natural uranium-234 and -238 in the Barents Sea," he said. "Normally, this ratio tends to unity, because one is formed from the other. At certain moments and in some seas, this ratio changes."

"The Barents Sea is interesting in this regard, because in it there are some anomalies of this ratio. At certain locations the ratio reaches 1.5-2," he continued. "Some experts explain this by meltwater from glaciers that is not of seasonal origin, and the melting occurs regularly. Those are ancient glaciers, ancient frozen rocks that contribute additional uranium-234, which migrates easily into the seawater."

In the World Ocean, uranium isotopes ratio is approximately the same and constant. The planet’s warming climate increases the content of uranium-234 in water. Experts believe this happens due to the melting permafrost.

Scientists have analyzed currents in the Barents Sea to see whether uranium-234 is brought from other seas, but they were unable to reveal such a pattern. "The anomaly has been noticed approximately in the middle of the Novaya Zemlya," the scientist continued. "There is an assumption that it is related to glaciers melting there."

Experts will additionally sample water in the north of the Kara Sea, and in the south of the Barents Sea near the Vaygach and Kolguev Islands.

Climate warming sign

The misbalance of uranium isotopes in water is an indirect sign of the climate warming. "Some scientists have analyzed corals," the scientist told TASS. "They have seen that corals accumulate uranium isotopes comparable with the uranium isotope amount in the water where those corals lived. The scientists have found the ratio of uranium isotopes was growing with the global warming, and vice versa - it tended to unity in the periods of cooling."

When the temperature on the planet decreases, uranium-234 binds up in the soil, and when it gets warmer, it is washed out by meltwaters. By using the method to study uranium isotopes ratio scientists can without drilling draw conclusions concerning the permafrost’s conditions.

The Arctic Floating University is a joint project of the Northern Arctic Federal University (NAFU) and the Northern Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Sevhydromet). This year, the project is ten years old. The partners in 2022 are the Russian Geographical Society, the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, VTB, Novatek, Norilsk Nickel, Rosneft, and the Arkhangelsk Region’s government.