Scholz says German heating prices, if they soar, will be socially ‘explosive’

BERLIN, July 4. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern about rising energy prices in an interview aired on Sunday and said a spike in heating prices could anger people.

"If suddenly the heating bill rises by a couple of hundred euros, then this is an amount that many people will not be able to really cope with. This is socially explosive," he said in an interview with ARD television.

Scholz promised state support to natural gas suppliers and consumers in light of rising gas prices. "I think it's important to be proactive in both cases," he said. Referring to assistance to the Uniper company, which imports Russian gas and found itself in a difficult financial situation, the chancellor said: "We are now studying together with the company what can be done."

Klaus Mьller, president of German regulator the Federal Network Agency, on Saturday said German consumers would be stunned by the future increase in gas prices. He said prices could triple due to the smaller supply through the Nord Stream pipeline.

On June 14, Gazprom announced that it had to lower natural gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline as some gas pumping units weren’t returned from repair by Siemens in due time. The German company said it was unable to ship the units from Canada because that country imposed sanctions on Russia. Gazprom is currently using only 40% of Nord Stream capacity to ship gas. That jeopardizes Germany’s goal to fill its gas storage facilities as much as possible before winter.