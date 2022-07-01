Russian pipeline gas deliveries to China rise by 63.4% in 1H 2022

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. In the first half of 2022, Gazprom increased the supply of Russian pipeline gas through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China by 63.4%, the holding said on Friday.

"Gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline are growing under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC. It should be noted that Russian pipeline gas supplies to China increased by 63.4%," Gazprom said.

In 2021, Gazprom delivered 10.39 bln cubic meters of gas to China through the Power of Siberia, according to the annual report of the holding. This volume is 2.5-fold higher than supplies in 2020, which amounted to 4.1 bln cubic meters of gas.

The Power of Siberia pipeline is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia. The export capacity of the gas pipeline reaches 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China along the "eastern" route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract concluded between Gazprom and China's CNPC back in 2014. The annual volume of gas supplies is 38 bln cubic meters, the contract volume is $400 bln.

Meanwhile, Gazprom reduced gas production in the first half of 2022 by 8.6% year-on-year to 238.4 bln cubic meters, the company said. Gas exports to non-CIS countries in 6 months fell by 31% or 31 bln cubic meters) to 68.9 bln cubic meters. The average daily exports of Gazprom in June fell by a quarter compared to May to 263.3 bln cubic meters, the holding said. At the same time, Gazprom supplies gas in accordance with confirmed applications.