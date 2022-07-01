Russia's decision on Sakhalin-2 does not mean halt of LNG supplies — Japan’s PM

TOKYO, July 1. /TASS/. The decision of the Russian side to make a Russian stock company the operator of the Sakhalin-2 project does not mean that the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will immediately cease, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

"I think that the presidential decree does not mean that [supplies] of LNG will immediately stop," he said on TV, noting that the Japanese side needs to carefully study the situation.

"We need to carefully look at what requirements of the contract will be, and together with the business [to decide] how to react," Kishida added. At the same time, he stressed that Russian LNG supplies are not subject to sanctions.

Earlier the press services of Mitsui and Mitsubishi corporations told TASS that they are studying the situation around the decision of the Russian side.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin signed decree on changing the operator of the Sakhalin 2 project. A new stock company is being established which will replace Sakhalin Energy as the project’s operator.

Under the decree, Gazprom Sakhalin Holding will receive a share in the authorized capital of the new company, proportional to the number of shares it owns in the authorized capital of Sakhalin Energy. Within a month, other shareholders of Sakhalin Energy must notify the Russian government about their consent to accept shares in the newly created company in proportion to their shares in the former operator. The government will decide whether to transfer the share or refuse it, and in case of refusal, it can sell it within four months, and transfer the proceeds from the sale to a special account opened in the name of the Sakhalin Energy shareholder.

About the project

Gazprom holds the controlling stake (50% plus 1 share) in Sakhalin Energy, Shell has 27.5%, Mitsui and Mitsubishi own 12.5% and 10% respectively. Most of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by the project is shipped to Japan. Following the events in Ukraine, Shell announced its withdrawal from the project. As Bloomberg reported, Chinese state-owned oil and gas companies are interested in buying Shell's stake in the project.

The Japanese government intended to keep the participation of national companies in the Sakhalin-2 project, since it considers it extremely important from the point of view of the economic security of their country. LNG supplies from Russia cover 8.8% of Japan's needs for liquefied gas.