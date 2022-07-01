Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station, Gazprom Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov told reporters on Friday.

"Gazprom is supplying Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station at 42.1 mln cubic meters as of July 1, with no booking via Sokhranovka gas pumping station," he said. The day before, the pumping volume reached 42.2 mln cubic meters.

Earlier reports with reference to data released the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU)’s website said that Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory might total 42.1 mln cubic meters on July 1.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. Consequently, transportation requests will be rejected, with gas not to be accepted.

However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for the suspension of pumping in the previous format, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.

In addition, Gazprom said Russian sanctions imposed against a number of foreign energy firms prohibit the holding from using the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for pumping Russian gas via Poland.