Attempt to cap Russian oil price will result in its growth — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Creation of the so-called "buyers cartel" to limit the Russian oil price will lead to the market imbalance and its cost growth, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"In my opinion, this is the next attempt of interfering with market mechanisms, which can only entail the market imbalance, the shortage on the market and energy resources in the market. In its turn, this will result in price growth and accordingly, to payment of the higher price for energy resources on the global market by European consumers, from G7 states in the first instance. From my point of view, this is a measure aimed against them, as occurred repeatedly earlier," Novak said.

Decisions on Russian coal embargo resulted in its shortage and price growth, the official said. "Coal-fired power plants have their operations recovering, while coal shortage in Europe is noted at the same time. Certainly, these are ill-devised, unjustified measures and they, as I said earlier, will only lead to growing burden of European consumers," Novak added.