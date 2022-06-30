Sberbank shareholders decide not to pay dividends for 2021

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The annual meeting of shareholders of Sberbank decided not to pay dividends for 2021, the bank announced on Thursday.

"The meeting approved the recommendations of the Supervisory Board on the non-distribution of Sberbank's net profit for 2021 and the non-payment of dividends on shares. The recommendations are based on the provisions of Sberbank's dividend policy on taking into account factors influencing capital and the ability to have an adequate margin of safety, as well as on the order of the Russian government <... > and recommendations of the Bank of Russia <...>", the bank says in a statement.

Shareholders also elected a new line-up of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank, which includes 14 people. Half of them are independent directors.

The annual meeting of Sberbank shareholders was held in absentee form.

In May, the Russian government recommended that Sberbank not pay dividends on ordinary and preferred shares for 2021. Earlier, the Bank of Russia also recommended that banks and non-credit financial institutions choose not to pay dividends in 2022.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov voiced proposals on dividends from state-owned banks, indicating that the ministry would propose not to pay dividends by banks for 2021, despite a successful financial year. The Russian government is the controlling shareholder of Sberbank (50% plus 1 share).