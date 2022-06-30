Russia ready to respond to blocked transit of goods to Kaliningrad — Medvedev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. Russia is ready to respond to blocked transit of goods to Kaliningrad if it continues, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"This is a full-fledged crisis. It is a threat to our country, and we will be forced to respond to this threat, if it persists. This will be a response primarily in the economic area," he said speaking at the St. Petersburg international legal forum. Medvedev also noted that in the EU "they are now consulting among themselves, trying to find some solutions."

"Perhaps, after all, it will be possible to tame this ardor, and these decisions will be lifted," he admitted.

"If they are not removed, the response will follow," Medvedev stressed. He did not go into details, but noted that everyone can imagine what can be done.

"I mean that [the Russian Federation and Lithuania] are neighboring countries, we have a trade turnover, we have communications, and so on. Naturally, we can consider a response in this area," he said.

According to the deputy head of the Security Council, an asymmetric response is also possible, but this is already "beyond economic cooperation" and "a very complicated story."