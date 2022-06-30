US can influence Lithuania’s decision to block transit to Kaliningrad — Security Council

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. The decision to block transit of goods to the Kaliningrad Region arrived at Lithuania "from overseas," Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said.

"Nobody told Lithuania from the European Union’s side that this should be done; in any case, there were no publications on this topic," Dmitry Medvedev said. "Most probably, it has flown in from overseas, or they invested such extra opportunity on their own in a bout of the anti-Russian prejudice," the official noted.

"It can be assessed either in the sphere of law or in the sphere of practical policy and these assessments do not always coincide," Medvedev added, speaking about the situation in general.