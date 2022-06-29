Russia third by average daily oil production in April 2022 — statistics

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia was third in crude oil production after the United States and Saudi Arabia in April 2022, the state statistics service Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

Russia’s crude oil production was 10.003 barrels daily in April 2022, while the US lifted 11.87 mln barrels per day and Saudi Arabia produced 10.441 barrels per day.

The country produced in total 176.3 mln tonnes of oil during January - April of this year, up 4.9% in annual terms. Crude oil production in April lost 4.1% in annual terms to 41.1 mln tonnes.