Russia’s top shipbuilder set to manufacture vessels for shipping routes to Kaliningrad

ST. PETERSBURG, June 29. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is ready to construct vessels to be supplied later on to the Kaliningrad - St. Petersburg shipping line, CEO Aleksey Rakhmanov said on Wednesday.

"The first ferry we built is already in service on the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk route. The second one will start operating in July. We are ready to help Kaliningrad, undertake the construction of such ships. We have already demonstrated this in our work, and we will succeed," Rakhmanov vowed.

"We are ready to fulfill almost any order. We recognize that prime orders are normally constructed over a long period of time and are expensive, but almost every customer of ours adds the word "quality" to them. The most important thing is that there will be a future owner for such ships and vessels, with whom we can agree on regarding the technical specification terms in advance," the top manager added.