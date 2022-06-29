Floating ruble exchange rate helps economy adapt — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The floating ruble exchange rate makes it possible for the economy to adapt to changing conditions, Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

"We adhere to a floating rate policy, because it is the floating rate that allows the economy to adapt to changing conditions. Attempts to maintain the rate under old conditions would be an artificial rate," she said.

Nabiullina stressed that a controlled exchange rate sharply reduces the independence of the current monetary policy. "When we start controlling the exchange rate, the independence of the monetary policy is sharply reduced," she said.

She added that the Bank of Russia also sees a possibility of further reducing the key rate. "We see a possibility for a further reduction in the key rate, but, of course, the situation is very volatile," she said. At the same time, she clarified that the Bank of Russia will reduce the key rate as inflation slows down.