Russian ministry can influence ruble rate by purchasing currencies of friendly states

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry is weighing an option of influencing the ruble rate against the dollar and the euro through purchases of friendly states’ currencies, Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

"Earlier, the Finance Ministry collected windfall revenues from oil and gas as part of the fiscal rule in the foreign exchange, in the National Wealth Fund, and so on. The foreign currency is toxic now but we can do this through the currency of friendly states, to influence the rate. It will be possible to regulate the cost of the dollar and the euro against the ruble through such ratio, through the currency of friendly rates, via cross rates against the dollar and the euro," the Minister said.

The relevant measures require "involvement of the Finance Ministry and the government in the market," which requires the fiscal rule principle to be restored in its turn, Siluanov noted. "We will discuss this matter with the economic bloc of the government. The Central Bank agrees," he added.