Russian diplomat says no contact so far with Canada over return of Nord Stream turbine

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. So far, there has been no diplomatic contact between Russia, Canada, and Germany over the return of a turbine for the Nord Stream project from repair, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference on Wednesday.

"There has been no diplomatic contact with either Canada or Germany over the situation around the turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline blocked by the authorities in Canada," the Russian diplomat said.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier suggested forwarding the question to Gazrpom on any new contacts with either Canada or Germany about the return of the Nord Stream turbine.

In mid-June, Gazprom reduced shipments via the Nord Stream gas pipeline, saying Siemens had failed to return pumping units in time from maintenance. Siemens Energy insists one of the gas turbines for Nord Stream is unable to return to Germany from Montreal over Canadian sanctions on Russia. The Nord Stream gas pipeline is currently functioning at 40% of its maximum capacity.