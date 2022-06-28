Hainan promotes Internet of Vehicles pilot zone construction

HAIKOU /China/, June 28. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province presented regulations for the Internet of Vehicles (IoV) project pilot zone to develop and promote respective technologies in the province, the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN) reported.

These regulations were presented at the Internet of Vehicles forum held in Boao on June 24. The project aims to create "smart" cities, highways and ports in the province. Cities and counties are encouraged to begin piloting IoV projects when conditions are in place.

A launch of the second part of the test and demonstration roads to try out IoV technologies was also announced at the forum. Currently, examples of IoV projects that have already been implemented include Dongyu Island as well as the Sanya Yazhou Bay Sciences and Technology City.

"Subsequently, we will promote the use of IoV technologies in Hainan in pilot zones through our 5G coverage, cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, security and other technologies based on our cloud-managed 5G vehicle-road platform," the resource quoted Zhao Xiaoyu, manager of one of China Unicom Smart Connection Technology's departments, as saying.

Hainan is also planning to open test roads to try out self-driving vehicles. According to the resource, almost 300 kilometers have already been allocated for this purpose on various sections covering highways, urban and tourist roads across the island.